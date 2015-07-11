Coentrao ruled of Madrid friendlies with thigh injury

Fabio Coentrao will not feature in the International Champions Cup for Real Madrid after suffering a thigh injury while on his holidays.

The Portugal international returned to Madrid with the problem and tests have confirmed the full-back has damaged a muscle in his right leg.

Madrid are due to fly to Australia in the coming days ahead of their opening match friendly match with Roma on July 18, but their touring party will be without Coentrao, set to remain in Madrid as part of his rehabilitation.

Coentrao struggled to break into the first team at Santiago Bernabeu last season, making just 16 appearances in all competitions under former manager Carlo Ancelotti.