Coe's CSM signs La Liga marketing deal

La Liga has struck an exclusive deal with the sports marketing company chaired by IAAF president Sebastian Coe.

CSM has announced an agreement with Spain's top flight "to represent their commercial and sponsorship rights globally on an exclusive basis, as well as support La Liga's global strategic marketing activities".

La Liga president Javier Tebas said in a statement released by the company: "These are very exciting times for us at La Liga and we are thrilled to be working alongside the CSM team.

"As the best league in the world, with the best teams and players, we strive to attract and work with truly world-class partners. We believe that CSM will be an extremely valuable partner in helping us achieve this vision."

CSM chief executive officer Zak Brown added: "This is a great partnership and we are delighted to be working with La Liga. As the appeal and strength of Spanish football grows exponentially across the globe, La Liga is an extremely exciting opportunity for global businesses who want to engage audiences through the power of football."

World athletics chief Coe has led the group since 2013.