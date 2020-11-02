Coetzee: I enjoy playing in my new position

Mamelodi Sundowns star Rivaldo Coetzee has explained what it was like transitioning from a defender to a central midfielder.

The 24-year-old has been with the Brazilians for three years since joining the club from Ajax Cape Town back in April 2017 and was initially signed as a defender.

Since recovering from a long-term injury, Coetzee has cemented his place in the Sundowns first team under the tutelage of former coach Pitso Mosimane, who utilised him in a defensive midfield position.

However, Coetzee has excelled in that position and has become one of the standout players for Sundowns with some top-notch performances for the club.

'When I joined the side I knew what I was expecting and at the time I was injured. I had to make sure I recover properly so I can repay the faith that was shown to me by the President and the club and now I am enjoying my football and winning trophies which is the reason why I joined the club in the first place,' Coetzee told his club's official website.

'When I was told that I would play in that position I was not keen at first but as a player at a big club you must be able to adjust and after the first game I played in that position, I enjoyed it. It was challenging but I had people around me that made sure I prosper. Now I enjoy that role and I have learned that as a player whenever you are called upon to play a position you must be able to adjust.

'We have started well and now we just need to make sure we get the results and consolidate our position by winning games and also we want to do well in the CAF Champions League and bring the second star.'