Coke contract extension confirmed by Sevilla

The La Liga outfit announced last month that the 27-year-old was due to sign a new deal, with a statement declaring that the terms had been made official this week.

With one year left on his previous deal, Coke's new agreement means he will remain at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan for a further three years.

"During the recent European tour, Sevilla announced the news of Coke's contract extension," the statement read.

"However, it was Thursday in Seville when all the documents were signed officially.

"Thus, Coke has signed his continuity until June 2018.

"[It is] worth remembering that he had a year remaining and has expanded by three more seasons so he will wear the Sevilla shirt for four seasons from now.

"Happy news for both the player and the club."

Coke joined Sevilla from Rayo Vallecano in 2011, and helped the club to a penalty-shootout win over Benfica in the UEFA Europa League final back in May.