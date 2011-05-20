Colaco to coach India on interim basis

Colaco, coach of Dempo Sports Club, will be in charge for four months, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) said in a statement after its executive committee meeting in New Delhi.

"He will be in charge of the team for the World Cup qualifiers and also the international friendlies that have already been fixed up," the AIFF said.

India will play two international friendlies against Maldives and Qatar and World Cup qualifiers against United Arab Emirates in July.

Englishman Houghton, who took over in 2006 and had a contract running to 2013, resigned last month following a racism row.