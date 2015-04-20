Colback: Newcastle in a 'dangerous moment'

Newcastle crashed to a sixth consecutive league defeat after losing 3-1 at home to Tottenham on Sunday, a result that left the club hovering just seven points above the relegation zone with five matches remaining.

Colback was the only shining light in an otherwise disappointing fixture for Newcastle, scoring a 46th-minute equaliser before Tottenham netted two unanswered goals.

And the 25-year-old said his team-mates have nowhere to hide as they look to avoid the drop.

"I think it's just bitter really [scoring in Newcastle's loss]. There hasn't been much sweetness for the past six games and it is a difficult period. But there's no hiding place," Colback told the Newcastle Chronicle.

"You have to come out as a player and show what you can do. There is nothing I can say that will help the fans.

"As players we are the only ones who can change it. We have to win a game as quickly as possible."

Colback added: "If we are not careful we will get dragged into it. It is a dangerous moment, we would be naive to think that we are out of it just yet. I think one win would do it.

"We need to get it as soon as possible, and then get a few more. Then finish the season on a bit more of a positive note and kick on next season."