Cole backs Martial to star at Manchester United

Former Manchester United striker Andy Cole has praised Anthony Martial following his impressive start to life at Old Trafford.

The 19-year-old completed a big-money move from Monaco on transfer deadline day and has since scored four goals in his first seven matches for the Old Trafford club.

And Cole, who was part of United's treble-winning side of the 1998-99 season, believes the Frenchman has the ability to become a key figure under Louis van Gaal.

"I like him. I've got to be honest, I didn't know a lot about him before he came to United," he told MUTV

"I watched him play against Arsenal last season but the way he has come in, he's made a great impression.

"He's got good feet and great pace. In the modern game, it's important to have great pace and he's got that in abundance.

"He looks a great player and has got off to a great start. It looks like he's got the right temperament as well.

"He uses his body very well. He only looks like a slight chap but he gets hold of the ball, he's got good feet and he is prepared to run at people and take them on.

"He got his debut goal and we know he's got quality there. Long may it continue for the boy.

"We know football has peaks and troughs and ups and downs but he seems very level-headed.

"He has come in and he's settled really well so it looks like he will do well for Manchester United."