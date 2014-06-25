Cole blasts Pardew over Remy departure

On-loan striker Remy scored 14 goals last season but Newcastle's campaign nose-dived during the run-in, with seven defeats from their last eight Premier League games.

But the QPR forward appears to have opted against a permanent switch to St James' Park and Cole, who enjoyed a prolific spell at the club in the mid-90s, has laid the blame squarely at the feet of Pardew.

The former West Ham boss was hit with a seven-game game for headbutting Hull City's David Meyler in March and Cole felt that offered a strong hint at some of the problems at the club.

"It makes it easier to leave. What happened last season was absolutely crazy – not just with what happened with the players, but with Alan Pardew getting roped into the situation with the player at Hull and getting sent off," Cole told The Chronicle.

"You look at that and think a manager should not get himself into that position.

"You wouldn't tell your players to go on like that, then he ends up doing it.

"What is going on at Newcastle United? Only time will tell."

With Remy eager to play UEFA Champions League football, Cole conceded that the Frenchman had little choice but to turn down a move to Newcastle.

"I wouldn't say he would regret it, he wants to play Champions League football," the 42-year-old added.

"Newcastle can't provide him with that and can't provide any European football."