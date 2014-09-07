Coleman: Davies will become Spurs' first choice

Since making his Swansea City debut in August 2012, Taylor has gone from strength to strength, holding off competition from Neil Taylor at club and international level before a move to White Hart Lane in July.

Davies has played just minutes in the Premier League so far with estabished left-back Danny Rose currently favoured by Maurico Pochettino.

However, Coleman has backed Davies to take any chances that come his way, and eventually oust another contender for the spot.

"I think Ben will end up being their first choice," he said.

"It is not always easy when you have a big move. Ben is a Swansea boy and we don't tend to be great travellers when we are young.

"But he is a top player and a great lad, he will settle in there.

"Danny Rose has not done anything wrong, but all players have a bad day, and when he does and Ben gets his chance we know he is good enough.

"Mauricio Pochettino knows his stuff, he would not have spent all that money on him otherwise.

"It may take him time but I have no doubts he will make it work and play a lot of games for Tottenham."