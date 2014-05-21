Coleman delighted with Martinez impact

The Spaniard arrived at Goodison Park from Wigan Athletic in June last year and secured European football courtesy of a fifth-place finish.

While his impact on Everton has been impressive, Martinez has also aided the progress of young prospects such as Coleman, Ross Barkley, Gerard Deulofeu and John Stones.

The blend of youth and experience helped Everton mount a challenge for the final UEFA Champions League spot and, while they must make do with the Europa League, Coleman feels Martinez's impact has been invaluable.

"He introduced himself to everyone on the first day and let me know his thoughts for the season and what he thought I could do," Coleman told The Liverpool Echo.

"I loved it from day one, really.

"He told me to keep going from where I left off last season and he would put his bits into my game.

"I've gone to another level in terms of goals. It's something that I was missing so hopefully I can score some (goals) next season as well.

"As a full-back, your job is to defend first and foremost, but this manager likes to attack."

Coleman played all but two of Everton's Premier League games this season, contributing six goals from defence.

While his performances going forwards have undoubtedly impressed, the Republic of Ireland international is keen to focus on his defensive work.

"Last season, earlier on I probably made a couple of mistakes but there are not many players who go through a Premier League season without making mistakes," he added.

"(Defending is) actually part of my game that I enjoy doing. I know a lot of people see me attacking but I get great satisfaction in going one-on-one with a winger and coming out on top."