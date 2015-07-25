Coleman keeping focus on Euro 2016

Chris Coleman fancies Wales' chances of qualifying for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, but securing a place in Euro 2016 remains the priority.

Having been handed a spot in pot one of the draw in St Petersburg, as well as a place in the top 10 of the FIFA world rankings for the first time, Wales will take their place in World Cup qualifying Group D alongside Austria, Serbia, Republic of Ireland, Moldova and Georgia.

While satisfied with a draw which saw Wales avoid the likes of France and Italy, Coleman insists his team will not be taking anything for granted.

He told BBC Radio Five: "It's never easy going to places like Moldova and Georgia and we know about the quality of Austria, Republic of Ireland and Serbia.

"But we've really improved in the last three years. We fancy ourselves against anyone. You look at other groups - it could have been easier or tougher. There's a lot of football to go in the Euro 2016 qualifiers before this."

Wales currently sit top of Euro 2016 qualifying Group B and Coleman is determined to finish off the job rather than ponder his next move.

"This has been the biggest honour of my career. My sole focus is on leading my country to France. After that I'll look at what's next." he added.