Coleman ruled out for 'several weeks'

Everton right-back Seamus Coleman will be out for "several weeks" with an ankle injury, manager Ronald Koeman has confirmed.

Koeman is also without star forward Romelu Lukaku (heel) for Saturday's Premier League opener against Tottenham at Goodison Park and, ahead of his first game in charge, the former Southampton boss stated Coleman was set for a lengthy lay-off.

"We're disappointed Romelu can't start today and Seamus will be out for several weeks," he told Everton's official website.

August 13, 2016

"It's difficult because it means we have to change out plans, but it's still 11 against 11."

Coleman arrived at Goodison Park wearing a surgical boot and his condition will also be a concern for Republic of Ireland boss Martin O'Neill, as the 27-year-old must now be considered a major doubt for their opening 2018 World Cup qualifier in Serbia on September 5.

An ever-present during Ireland's run to the last-16 of Euro 2016, Coleman has 38 caps for his country.