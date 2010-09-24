Coleman targeting first Toffees triumph

The 21-year-old, who spoke to Absolute Radio ahead of Everton’s clash at Craven Cottage on Saturday, expects Mark Hughes’ men to provide a tough test but understands the need for a result.

“They [Fulham] are off to a good start with new manager Mark Hughes. But we are going to go there worrying about ourselves and we know that we need to get a result.”

Coleman scored his first ever goal for Everton in the 4-3 loss to Brentford on penalties, but admitted the occasion was tainted by the result.

“It would have been nice to get my first goal when we won. At the time it was a brilliant feeling to score in an Everton shirt but after the game I wasn’t thinking about that. I would have easily given up that goal if we had got the win.

“Everyone’s bitterly disappointed with the result, we had a lot of chances and obviously we should have taken some.

“We’ve had a slow start, but hopefully it’ll change for us on Saturday.”

The Republic of Ireland Under-21 star also talked about his attacking capabilities, how he can improve and the players he looks up to.

“I like to get forward a lot. I always did at my old clubs but at the same time I have a lot to learn in the game. I need to work on my defending, so hopefully it’ll all come in time.

“I look up to full-backs, like Maicon and Dani Alves, but there are a lot of good right-backs. Here at Everton I look up to at Tony Hibbert and Phil Neville.”

