Coleman: Wales can get even better in last 16

Chris Coleman promised there is more to come from his Wales players after they beat Russia 3-0 to top Group B and reach the Euro 2016 knockout stages.

Aaron Ramsey, Neil Taylor and Gareth Bale all scored as Wales dominated their opponents in Toulouse, while England - who had beaten Coleman's men 2-1 on Thursday - failed to find a way past Slovakia in Saint-Etienne.

But Coleman insists the manner of the victory was even more pleasing than the result, as his side prepare for a last-16 clash in Paris on Saturday, against a third-placed team from Group A, C or D.

"The three points are massive for us, but the performance was even sweeter than the points," he told ITV.

"I thought the players were brave. And I don't mean brave in terms of without the ball, I mean in possession of the ball.

"They did everything that they're capable of doing in possession.

"We didn't do that against England. We were brilliant without the ball, we didn't play as we showed tonight.

"I'm absolutely made up for the players."

And Coleman says his side are capable of even better.

"I've said before there's more to come from this group," he continued. "And this tournament, whenever it ends for us, it's not the end of it.

"This group of players are on the way to something else, on the way to more success.

"This is just a part of the journey they're on and me and my staff are just glad we're on it with them."

Asked how far Wales could go in France, Coleman added: "We've got to see who we get next. But like we've said from the start, we play with no fear.

"We respect everybody, but no fear. When we play like that, why should we have any fear?"