Cologne 0 Hertha Berlin 1: Dardai's men claim first league win of 2016

Hertha Berlin picked up their first Bundesliga victory of 2016 as Vedad Ibisevic's goal gave them a 1-0 triumph at Cologne.

Ibisevic's tidy first-half finish proved decisive as Pal Dardai's men ended a five-game run without a win in the league.

It was a dip in form that had threatened to derail an excellent campaign, but Friday's result puts third-placed Hertha four points clear of nearest rivals Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Monchengladbach.

Cologne have not been enjoying the best year themselves, with only five points collected from six games since the mid-season break.