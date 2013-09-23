Colombia Wrap: Smooth sailing for Atletico

The league leaders are seven points clear at the top – and have a game in hand on second and third – after their eighth win in nine games.



Former Aston Villa striker Juan Pablo Angel's tremendous header put the hosts ahead on 57 minutes.



Sherman Cardenas made sure of the result 12 minutes later as his tricky footwork was followed up by a smart finish into the bottom corner.



Deportivo Cali are a distant second to the leaders but handed Deportes Quindio a 5-0 thrashing on Sunday.



Nestor Camacho's clever header and his tap in at the back post had the visitors cruising early in the second half.



Gustavo Cuellar headed in a third on the counter-attack, Lucas Scaglia scored with a long-range effort and Miguel Murillo also scored a header in the big win.



Millonarios failed to breakthrough against a Santa Fe side who finished the 0-0 draw with 10 men after Silvio Gonzalez was sent off on 23 minutes.



Patriotas Boyaca and Alianza Petrolera were unable to be separated in a 0-0 draw and Itagui hammered Junior 4-0.



Once Caldas beat Boyaca Chico 1-0, La Equidad and Atletico Huila drew 1-1 and Deportivo Pasto played out a scoreless draw at home to Envigado.



Medellin recorded a 1-0 win at Cucuta Deportivo.