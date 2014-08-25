Colombia Wrap: Tight at the top as Tolima held

Alberto Gamero's Tolima outfit did well to draw 2-2 at Deportivo Pasto after being reduced to 10 men on the half-hour mark at the Estadio Departamental Libertad.

The draw sees Tolima sitting a point clear of four teams, with another two just a further point adrift.

Tolima got off to a bad start away from home as David Silva was red-carded in the 30th minute.

But Gamero's men took the lead just four minutes later thanks to Danovis Banguero.

Bosco Frontan levelled for the hosts in the 63rd minute, only for Tolima to go ahead again soon after thanks to Marcos Perez.

Emanuel Molina made it 2-2 in the 73rd minute and Tolima held on to remain unbeaten this season.

The pressure is on the league leaders with so many teams in the chasing pack.

Deportivo Cali sit second after a 1-0 win at Atletico Huila thanks to Sergio Herrera's 27th-minute goal.

Envigado are also on 11 points after Jonathan Alvarez's goal just before half-time saw them beat Atletico Nacional 1-0.

Fourth-placed Boyaca Chico had the most comprehensive win, thrashing a 10-man La Equidad 5-1.

Once Caldas are winless in three league matches after a 1-1 draw at home to Millonarios, who sit eighth.

Fortaleza and Uniautonoma played out a 1-1 draw, while Patriotas Boyaca held on for a 3-2 win at Aguilas Doradas.

A 10-man Santa Fe held on for a 0-0 draw at home to Alianza Petrolera and Medellin edged Junior 1-0.