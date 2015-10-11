Colorado Rapids 0 Montreal Impact 1: Drogba inspires visitors

Montreal Impact have moved a step closer to securing a play-off spot following Saturday's 1-0 win at Colorado Rapids.

Didier Drogba was the hero again for the Impact, with his 15th-minute free-kick the difference at Dick's Sporting Goods Park.

The former Chelsea striker calmly slotted a 30-yard set-piece for his ninth MLS goal.

Lowly Colorado were denied a Lucas Pittinari equaliser in the dying moments of the game thanks to an unbelievable save from Montreal goalkeeper Evan Bush.

Despite dominating the second half, the Rapids were unable to get through a dogged Impact defence.

The Rapids had over 65 per cent possession, nearly double the passes, five more corners and four more shots on goal but were unable to convert.

Montreal's away win consolidated their spot in the Eastern Conference top six, with the Impact occupying the sixth and final play-off position with two regular-season matches remaining.

The Rapids, meanwhile, languish at the bottom of the Western Conference.