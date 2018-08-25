Coman out for several weeks with ankle ligament tear

Kingsley Coman will spend "several weeks" on the sidelines with an ankle ligament tear as the Bayern Munich winger's injury woes continue.

Coman – who was forced to miss France's triumphant World Cup campaign – has been plagued by injuries and the 22-year-old is set for another spell away from the pitch after Bayern confirmed a syndesmosis ligament tear in his left ankle, which requires surgery.

Making his first Bundesliga appearance since undergoing surgery on the same ankle in February, Coman had to be helped from the field late in the opening half of Bayern's 3-1 win over Hoffenheim on Friday.

Coman was on the receiving end of a crude challenge from Hoffenheim's Nico Schulz in the Bundesliga opener at Allianz Arena.

Kingsley Coman has suffered a syndesmosis ligament tear in his left ankle and will be out for several weeks.Wishing you the speediest of recoveries, Kingsley! August 24, 2018

Bayern head coach Niko Kovac expressed his concern post-match and those fears were confirmed afterwards in Munich.

Coman – who arrived from Italian giants Juventus in 2015 – was limited to 21 Bundesliga appearances last season, 10 of those coming as a starter for the German champions.