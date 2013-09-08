Comolli critical of FA after 'poor' Dyke speech

England have not reached the semi-final of a major competition since they did so as host nation at the UEFA European Championship in 1996, and winning the 1966 FIFA World Cup remains the country's only tournament success.

New FA chairman Greg Dyke provoked much debate on Tuesday when he spoke about young English players not getting opportunities to develop at Premier League clubs due to a tendency to buy overseas talent in the search for instant success.

Dyke's views, which were echoed by Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand, prompted Comolli, the former Liverpool and Tottenham director of football, to question whether the FA are doing enough to nurture coaches that can get the best out of homegrown players.

Comolli told The Sunday People: "Everybody is pointing fingers at the Premier League - because they do not want to look at their own failures.

"I thought Greg Dyke's speech was very poor.

"The FA needs to produce better quality coaches, and more of them.

"(England manager) Roy Hodgson will be feeling very frustrated - any manager in his shoes would be.

"It is not a good thing that there are no English players in the Premier League, but people are not looking at the right reasons for them not being there.

"Instead of blaming the Premier League, they need to work with them."

Comolli also suggested that Premier League clubs give too much power to managers, which in turns leads to a lot of upheaval behind the scenes when changes are made.

He added: "Managers in England have too much say about what is going on. All over the world, stability and consistency is the most important thing.

"In England, a new manager comes in, then brings his mate to take charge of the Under-12s.

"Most teams change managers about every 18 months, so that brings an incredible instability to the academy.

"That is absolutely killing the youth development in England, I'm convinced of that."