Comolli: Suarez told me of Barca or Real desire

The Frenchman served as director of football at the Merseyside club between November 2010 and April 2012, playing a role in bringing Suarez to Anfield from Ajax.

Suarez has since scored 82 goals in 133 games for Liverpool, leading them to a second-place finish in the Premier League last season.

However, controversy has followed the Uruguay striker. He was banned for racially abusing Patrice Evra and biting Branislav Ivanovic.

Another biting incident - Suarez attacked Italy's Giorgio Chiellini while representing his country at the FIFA World Cup - will now keep the 27-year-old out of action until October.

His unavailability to Brendan Rodgers has intensified reports that the Anfield hierarchy could look to sell Suarez, with Spanish duo Real and Barca thought to be interested.

And Comolli has added fuel to the flames, claiming that either of La Liga's big two would be Suarez's preferred destination.

"Speaking to Luis before, and during, the World Cup, he's always said he is very happy at Liverpool," Comolli told talkSPORT.

"But, during our time together at Anfield, he told me that his dream is to play in Spain at one point in his career, especially at Barcelona or Real Madrid.

"His wife's family live in Spain, he's in Barcelona every time he gets a couple of days off and has a house there.

"I've always thought in my mind, and I told Kenny Dalglish at the time, that, if either of the big Spanish two came in and tried to get him, Liverpool would have a hard time to try and keep him."