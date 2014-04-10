CONCACAF Champions League: Cruz Azul 2 Tijuana 0

Liga MX leaders Cruz Azul claimed a 2-1 aggregate victory over their fellow Mexican side, reaching the final of the competition for the eighth time.

The five-time champions had a Javier Guemez own goal and Julio Dominguez's second-half strike to thank for overturning a 1-0 deficit from the first leg.

Another all-Mexican clash awaits in the decider with Luis Tena's men to meet Toluca.

Behind in the tie, the hosts made the dream start at the Estadio Azul in Ciudad de Mexico thanks to a bit of luck.

Joao Rojas played a pass into the path of Gerardo Flores and the full-back's attempted cross from the right deflected off Guemez and over a sprawling Cirilo Saucedo.

Just five minutes into the second half and Cruz Azul were ahead through Dominguez.

Rogelio Chavez's whipped free-kick from the left was only partially cleared, and Dominguez was on hand to finish into the bottom corner from inside the area.

The appearance in the final will be Cruz Azul's first since 2010, which marked their second loss in as many years in the decider.

They last claimed the title in 1997 and a victory over Toluca would see them become outright the competition's most successful club.