CONCACAF Champions League Wrap: Tijuana through to knockouts

Mexican outfit Tijuana coasted to a three-goal lead inside 34 minutes at home to Honduras side Victoria, before cantering to a 6-0 victory to ensure them of top spot in Group 7.

Cerda teed up the first two goals to Diego Olsina and Paul Arriola before finding the back of the net himself, as Victoria failed to withstand the Tijuana attack at the Estadio Caliente.

Herculez Gomez scored a second-half hat-trick to top off the rout and send Tijuana into the knockout stages high on confidence.

Victoria have yet to register a point with one game to play, although their finale is a dead-rubber for both them and Firpo, who are eliminated courtesy of Tijuana's success.

In Group 4, Alajuelense firmed as favourites to progress to the quarter-finals after they eliminated Sporting San Miguelito courtesy of a 2-0 victory.

The Costa Rican club joined America on six points through three games, ahead of their winner-takes-all clash to decide who progresses from the group.

Second-half goals to Jerry Palacios and Alejandro Alpizar saw Alajuelense climb into the box seat to win the group, as they would require only a draw in their clash with America to progress.

When two sides are level on points, head-to-head goal difference is taken into account - and Alajuelense won their first clash with America 1-0.

America, though, have the advantage of hosting the match in their native Mexico on October 22.