Conceicao extends Porto contract

Sergio Conceicao has signed a one-year contract extension, committing his future to Porto through to 2020.

Conceicao was linked with the vacancy at Premier League side Everton following the departure of Sam Allardyce.

But after leading Porto to the Primeira Liga title in his first season in charge after switching from Nantes, Conceicao has penned fresh terms.

"I had another year on my contract," Conceicao said. "It is true that there was another approach, but my priority has always been to represent this club and to continue what was done this year.

"I am extremely happy for this renewal and for this sign of everyone's confidence in the work done so far. The president's confidence does not need paper or pen. The motivation to train does not need contracts.

"To this day, I have never discussed a contract with the president, and there have been some that we have done together. Porto thought it was important to do another year of my contract, and I am extremely pleased to be connected to the club until 2020."

Conceicao is a former Portugal winger who won the league three times with Porto during his time at the club as a player.