Confederations Cup Social Diary: Ronaldo strikes a pose, Chile reminisce and mum's the word

Day 11 at Confederations Cup 2017 is done and, thank goodness, we have some football back tomorrow in the first of the semi-finals.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal brought a new meaning to "game face" as they took time out from their final preparations for the showdown with Chile in Kazan.

Germany and Mexico do battle a day later and Die Mannschaft centre-back Shkodran Mustafi found time to send the loveliest message home – via the medium of social media which, of course, makes it our concern.

Right then, Cristiano and co – say cheese? Strike the pose? Who knows?

ready for tomorrowJune 27, 2017

Opponents Chile celebrated a landmark achievement from a year ago as they bid for another piece of silverware.

last year, won Copa America Centenario 2016! Will they be lifting another trophy on 2 July? June 26, 2017

Manchester City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo was back in the Chile line-up following injury for their draw with Australia and he warmed his palms on a beautiful Kazan evening.

Meanwhile, over in Sochi, Mexico striker Raul Jimenez had a taste for the spectacular.

Jimenez could come up against Arsenal centre-back Mustafi, who discussed everything from his funniest team-mates to his favourite song in a Twitter Q&A. The answer on who his idol is was enough to warm the coldest of hearts.

There are many football idols, but in general my mum June 27, 2017

Germany were given all the inspiration they need after their Under-21 counterparts saw off England to get to the final of the European Championship. Yes, of course, they did it on penalties.