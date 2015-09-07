Confident Low predicts Germany win in Ireland

A bullish Joachim Low expects Germany to secure their place in Euro 2016 with a win against Republic of Ireland next month.

The world champions head to Dublin for a Group D clash on October 8 knowing victory will guarantee their spot in France.

That is thanks to their triumph in Glasgow on Monday, with Low's men overcoming a spirited Scotland side 3-2 in Group D.

Asked whether he expects Germany to finish the job at the earliest opportunity, Low told Sky Sports: "Of course."

The head coach will be hoping for an easier night than his side endured at Hampden Park, with Scotland twice coming from behind before Ilkay Gundogan's second-half goal earned the points.

"I am very happy we won," he said. "It was difficult for us but, at the end of the match, the reality is that we were the better team.

"We expected them to do everything because it was maybe their last chance to qualify."

The star for Germany was Thomas Muller, who set up Gundogan's decisive strike having seen his first-half double cancelled out by a Mats Hummels own goal and James McArthur's fine effort.

Low was full of praise for his forward, adding in his press conference: "Muller has a sixth sense. He only thinks of scoring, scoring and scoring. You can't teach that."