Confusion reigns over Markarian future

The future of Greece coach Sergio Markarian looks to be in doubt after he tendered his resignation, which appears to have been rejected.

Markarian was appointed as boss in February and tasked with turning around their fortunes in qualifying for Euro 2016.

But in the three games he has overseen Greece have drawn 0-0 with Hungary and lost 2-1 to the Faroe Islands in qualifying - that result marking their second defeat to the Scandinavian minnows in Group F - and been held 0-0 by Poland in a friendly.

Greece's qualification hopes now seem extremely slim, they are bottom of the group and nine points behind third-place Hungary with four games to go.

In a statement, Markarian said: "I ask Greek fans for their forgiveness, because our results were not ones we wanted.

"Now I am taking a difficult decision. I am ending my collaboration with the national team of Greece. I thank the players, the fans, the Greek federation, my assistants and the media for their respect towards me."

However, George Gkirtzikis, president of the Hellenic Football Federation, told SportFM radio: "I have not accepted it [Markarian's resignation], I continue to believe in him and trust him."