CONMEBOL president confirms Brazil as 2019 Copa America host

CONMEBOL president Alejandro Dominguez has confirmed Brazil as host of the 2019 edition of the Copa America.

Brazil were set to host the event in 2015 due to the tournament's alphabetical rotation policy, but Chile were chosen instead due the former's increasingly packed calendar.

Brazil held the 2013 Confederations Cup followed by the 2014 World Cup, and are set to host the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro in August.

However, no official confirmation of the 2019 hosts had been made, until Dominguez let it slip in an interview at the Copa America Centenario in the United States.

Asked about USA as hosts of the special edition of the Copa, Dominguez said: "They've been great hosts, just like Chile were last year and like Brazil will be in 2019.

"People are enjoying it, the football is making a great show, and hopefully the level of football grows and it reaches all the people."

Brazil have hosted the event four times in the past - 1919, 1922, 1949 and 1989 - winning it on each occasion.