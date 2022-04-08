Connor Barron: Aberdeen focused on Ross County win and not top-six permutations

Connor Barron insists Aberdeen will disregard possible top-six permutations to concentrate on three points against Ross County on Saturday.

The Dons are in ninth place in the cinch Premiership with 36 points and need to beat both the Staggies in the final pre-split fixture and for other results to go their way to claim a top-half finish.

However, the 19-year-old midfielder believes the Pittodrie side need to focus simply on getting a victory.

He said: “Everyone knows what’s at stake on Saturday.

“Everyone is 100 per cent committed to it, we are ready to go, we all know our jobs and we just need to go out there on Saturday and put on a big performance.

“We know what we need to do to get the three points and then we will see where we end up on Saturday at five o’clock.

“Whatever happens elsewhere, we just need to forget about that and focus on ourselves and see what happens after the game.

“I know the circumstances, what could happen, what might not happen, it doesn’t bother me at all.

“We have a big game and we know what’s at stake, that’s the only thing on our minds.”

Barron insists he and his team-mates will embrace the pressure of playing at the business end of the season.

He said: “That is football, there is always pressure.

“It is about how you handle it. We have got big players and as a team we know we can handle it.

“We don’t need to worry about that pressure being there. We just need to go and get the job done.

“I know the team and me personally thrive off pressure and here’s hoping we put in a good performance on Saturday.”

Barron believes a loan spell in the first half of the season at Kelty Hearts – who have ended up getting promoted to League One as champions – helped with his transition into the Dons first team.

He said: “Kelty helped me massively. Going down there I knew that the aim was to go and win the league and that’s why I wanted to go there, to win games every week and play nice football on the deck.

“I really enjoyed it, working with (Kelty manager) Kevin Thomson as well. He had a lot to say to me before and after games and helped me along the way and I am definitely in a much better position now after that loan spell.”