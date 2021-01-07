Connor Hall commits to Harrogate with new long-term contract

Harrogate defender Connor Hall has signed a new contract to keep him at the Sky Bet League Two club until at least 2024.

The 27-year-old centre-half has been the mainstay at the heart of Town’s defence since arriving from Brackley in May 2019 and won the club’s players’ player of the year award last season.

Hall, who has made 63 appearances for Harrogate in all competitions, said: “I’m really delighted. I said straight away in conversations with the gaffer that I see my future here and I want that to be long term.

“I’ve been here a year now and had a great time, made lots of memories already.

“The staff and everyone around are really friendly, the lads are great and I feel like the club can progress in this league, maybe even to League One in the next couple of years.”

Hall capped a memorable first season at Town by scoring in the National League play-off final win against Notts County in August to help seal the club’s promotion to the English Football League for the first time.

Harrogate also announced the signing of defender Jay Williams from National League North side Kettering earlier on Thursday.

Former Northampton centre-half Williams, 20, joined Kettering permanently last November after spending the second half of last season on loan at the club.

He is Harrogate’s third signing in the current transfer window following the arrivals of William Hondermarck and Josh March, both on loan until the end of the season from Norwich and Forest Green respectively.