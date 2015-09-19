Consecutive victories delight Watford boss Flores

Quique Sanchez Flores paid tribute to his team's performance after Watford recorded an impressive victory over Newcastle United at St James' Park on Saturday.

Odion Ighalo scored twice inside the first 30 minutes and the visitors held on for a priceless 2-1 win despite Daryl Janmaat's strike, Watford's second straight Premier League triumph after beating Swansea City last weekend.

Watford have only lost once in their opening six league games since gaining promotion and Flores was full of praise for his players.

"We deserved it because we played really well," said the Watford head coach. "We have a very positive mentality and we always think we can win games.

"I am really pleased we have so much confidence. We are building a new team but we are playing as if we have played together for a long time.

"The plan was working and I am really happy because this was a very difficult match. To win two games is very difficult in this league. The performance of the players made the plan perfect.

"We tried to conserve the score in the first minutes because we know the nerves of Newcastle could be good for us as time passed but then we scored.

"The players defended very well and reduced the space. We are improving with the ball and with the way we keep it, so we are very happy with the performance.

"I am enjoying every second in this competition. I have had experience in other leagues but for me to come here to the Premier League is an honour. I try to do my best and I am happy to get two consecutive wins."