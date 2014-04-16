Conte contract talks set for end of season

Coach Conte is set to guide the Serie A giants to their third successive title, with his side leading second-placed Roma by eight points with five matches to play.

European success has eluded Conte in his reign at Juve so far, but that could change with the club set to face Benfica in this season's UEFA Europa League semi-finals.

The 44-year-old is committed to the Turin club until June 2015, but is sure to be the target of foreign interest beyond that.

Marotta remains confident of Conte signing a new deal, though, something he says will be talked about at the conclusion of the current campaign.

Marotta told Sky Sport Italia: "Conte has already said (to us) that a renewal will be discuss (discussed) at the end of the season.

"We, as a club, are fully satisfied with the work of our coach. He has a contract with us, and is our leader.

"We are really proud to have Antonio with us.

"We have already spoken, and by mutual agreement we have agreed to meet after winning something special…whether that's the Scudetto or the Europa League…or both."

Juventus can move a step closer to another Serie A success when they host relegation-threatened Bologna on Saturday.