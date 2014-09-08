Conte emotional ahead of competitive Italy bow

Conte has already overseen a 2-0 friendly victory over the Netherlands last week but nothing compares to competitive football as Italy prepare to open their Euro 2016 qualifying campaign in Norway.

Speaking ahead of their Group H opener at Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo, former Italy international Conte said: "I feel very emotional ahead of this match, even if we have already made our first step with our debut in Bari [defeating Netherlands 2-0].

"Having said that, I am very happy to be here. This is the first qualifying match and we all want to do a good job.

"Over the last eight days the lads have been working very well and I am expecting a good performance from my players."

Norway have failed to win any of their past six games, losing to England last week as well as to France and Poland, while drawing with the Czech Republic, Russia and the United Arab Emirates in friendly fixtures.

The Scandinavians' last competitive win was over a year ago, when they accounted for Cyprus in a World Cup qualifier.

However, Conte is refusing to underestimate Per-Mathias Hogmo's men.

"For sure Norway is a tough team. We have watched their last game against England and the ones before," said the former Juventus boss.

"This is a team which plays very good in defence. We should not underestimate Norway; In Europe and in the rest of the world we all must have respect for every team. We have seen yesterday's results, and we must understand that there are no easy games.

"Norway is a good team with good players; they are very organised and will play with intensity and a strong willingness in order to get the three points."