Conte encouraged crowd as Chelsea deserved it

Antonio Conte felt he did nothing wrong by encouraging the Chelsea fans to cheer the players in the closing stages of the 4-0 win over Manchester United.

Conte geed the Stamford Bridge faithful up after N'Golo Kante struck Chelsea's fourth and was involved in an exchange of words with a seemingly irked Mourinho following the conclusion of the match.

The Italian claimed his antics were an attempt to try and drown out the noise from the incessant United faithful in the away end, suggesting his players deserved the full backing of the stadium.

"I was listening to the support of Manchester United, always supporting their team and after a great win like this I was asking my fans to do a clap for the players for the performance," he told Sky Sports. "I think this is normal. All the players deserve this clap.

Conte also told the BBC: "When there is a private conversation it is right to remain private, I have great respect for Jose, he is a great manager and he won a lot here."

Chelsea took just 30 seconds to move ahead through Pedro, with Gary Cahill and Eden Hazard adding to the tally before Kante's goal.

After losing at home to Liverpool and away at Arsenal in recent weeks, Conte was delighted to see his team come out on top in a big match.

"I am pleased with a great performance. We started very well, with high intensity and moving the ball quickly, creating chances to score the goal. I see the commitment of the players in training every day and they deserve this," he said.

"We are improving; we must continue to work, because only through the work we can improve. We know that we have a long way to go, but I'm satisfied.

"It is very important after the Arsenal and Liverpool defeats, it was important to understand our mission. We must look to Wednesday against West Ham [in the EFL Cup] and prepare for that."