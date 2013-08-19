Conte focus switches to Serie A

The Serie A champions' 4-0 win over Lazio on Sunday at the Stadio Olimpico secured the season's first piece of silverware for Juve, but Conte admitted work is still to be done, despite the comprehensive victory.

Goals from Paul Pogba, Giorgio Chiellini, Stephan Lichtsteiner and Carlos Tevez won the game for Juventus against a Lazio side who had been unbeaten during pre-season.

However, Conte refused to attach too much significance to the result, and insisted his side would need be focused when their league campaign begins next weekend at Sampdria.

He said: "It was a one-off encounter and these are the games in which history is made. I know my lads and I knew we'd face the clash with the right attitude.

"We prepared extremely well, losing just once against Los Angeles Galaxy, given that the other games in America went to penalties.

"Now we still need to shake off the workload, but we were deserved winners and I'm very happy."

Lazio boss Vladimir Petkovic bemoaned his side giving up the game once two goals down, and apologised for a lack of fight from his players.

He told La Repubblica: "We gave up after the second goal and I'm sorry for the fans. I apologise but now we must turn the page and start writing a new story.

"We were a bit naive from the restart and our heads dropped. There was a complete black-out and then came two more goals."