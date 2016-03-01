Conte focused on Italy, not Chelsea - FIGC

Italian Football Federation (FIGC) president Carlo Tavecchio insists coach Antonio Conte is focused purely on Euro 2016 despite being linked with Chelsea.

The former Juventus coach is widely expected to take over at the Premier League giants ahead of next season.

Despite that, Tavecchio has no doubt Conte is concentrating on the present and Italy, who meet Belgium, the Republic of Ireland and Sweden in Group E in France.

"For me, at the moment, Conte is with the national team and is working with desire, skill and sacrifice," he said via Gazzetta World.

"We are taking the first steps to do well in the European Championship, but beyond that, only time will tell."

Former England manager Fabio Capello has said Conte is already "preparing" to take charge at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea, who replaced Jose Mourinho with interim boss Guus Hiddink, are on an 11-match unbeaten run in the Premier League and sit 11th in the table.