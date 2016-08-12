Conte has a plan for 'crazy' transfer market

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte feels the transfer market has gone "crazy" and claims many players are overpriced.

Manchester United broke the world transfer record earlier this month when they brought in Paul Pogba from Juventus for an initial fee of €105 million after the Serie A champions had previously spent €90m on Gonzalo Higuain.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have already spent big to secure the services of N'Golo Kante and Michy Batshuayi and are hopeful of adding more reinforcements to their ranks in the weeks to come.

However, Conte has acknowledged it will not be easy to get the players he wants.

"I speak with the club every day and we have a plan," the Chelsea manager said at a news conference.

"The transfer market is a bit crazy. Players in general are very expensive. When you try to buy a player, the transfer fee is not the real valuation of the player.

"We have to be patient to find the right solutions. It's important to keep talking with the club to improve the squad. Something could happen in the future.

"But I am happy to work with the players we have. They are showing great commitment."

Conte also confirmed promising young attacker Bertrand Traore is leaving Chelsea for a one-year loan spell with Ajax.

"Traore to Ajax is confirmed," he added. "He is going there on loan.

"He is a good player. But we have decided that we want him to play every game and then to return.

"He is a very good prospect."