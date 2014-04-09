Conte to monitor Tevez fitness for Lyon tie

Tevez has been nursing a thigh injury and Conte is wary of the risk of aggravating the problem as his side attempt to pull off a Serie A and UEFA Europa League double.

The former Manchester City striker, who has scored 18 league goals this season, has been substituted in Juve's previous two games and Conte will make a late decision on whether he features in Thursday's quarter-final second leg against the Ligue 1 side.

Juventus beat Lyon 1-0 in France to claim the advantage and ahead of the return clash Conte said: "We've looked to manage Carlos' playing time in this recent period. After the defeat against Napoli he played 55 and 60 minutes in the following games.

"He's had a tendon problem and fatigue in his adductor muscle. I'll watch him train tomorrow and speak to him, then make my decision."

Juve are closing in on a third successive Serie A title and sit eight points clear of the second-placed Roma, but Conte is putting talk of another league win to one side as he strives to mastermind a European triumph.

"We're here to talk about the Europa League quarter-final return leg and as far as I'm concerned the league doesn't exist today," he added.

"It would be prestigious for Juventus to reach the semis, it's been seven years since an Italian team got to that stage.

"I'll look to pick the best team that will enable us to get through, playing those who can give us the best guarantees from a physical and psychological point of view."