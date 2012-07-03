Conte summoned over match-fixing allegation
By app
Juventus coach Antonio Conte has been summoned to appear before the Italian football federation's prosecutor on July 13 over allegations of match-fixing from his time as Siena coach, the federation said in a statement on Tuesday.
Police said in May that Conte was being investigated on suspicion of sporting fraud concerning a match between Siena and Novara in April 2011 before the former won promotion to Serie A.
Conte has denied wrongdoing and Juventus, who won the Serie A title last term without losing a game in his first season in charge, have fully backed their former midfielder.
Siena have already been fined in the latest Italian match-fixing scandal but Conte now runs the risk of receiving a punishment - possibly a ban from the game - if charged and found guilty in the sporting courts.
The federation probe is separate to the police investigation but evidence has been passed between both.
Siena were among a host of clubs to have appeals heard by the federation on Tuesday, with decisions expected by the weekend.
