Conte talks up Costa scoring spree

Antonio Conte lauded Diego Costa's purple patch in front of goal and the Chelsea head coach believes his star striker is capable of finding the net every time he plays.

After a disappointing campaign in line with Chelsea's dwindling collective fortunes last time around, Costa was linked with a move back to former club Atletico Madrid during the close-season.

But Conte has made him an integral part of his plans at Stamford Bridge and Costa repaid his manager's faith again in the 2-0 win at Hull on Saturday, chalking up his sixth goal in seven Premier League appearances this term.

"It is fantastic for him and for us that he has scored six goals," Conte told a post-match news conference.

"I think Diego has the opportunity in every game to score the goals

"It's not only important that he scored the goal but also that he worked for the team. For me, these are the most important things, together with Willian and [Eden] Hazard."

Willian broke the deadlock with a superb finish laid on by Costa and Hazard turned in a bright and inventive performance as part of a three-pronged Chelsea attack alongside the two goalscorers.

"When you work very hard, usually you have the opportunity to score the goals," Conte added. "I am pleased for [Costa], for Willian and also for Hazard.

"For me Hazard played a good game with the right intensity. He tried to do what I want."