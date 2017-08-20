Conte wants long-term Chelsea reign

Antonio Conte hopes to end a "bad record" of recent managerial sackings at Chelsea and could name Alvaro Morata in the starting XI against Tottenham.

Former Juventus and Italy boss Conte was appointed last year and won the Premier League title in his first season in charge, Jose Mourinho having been sacked in December 2015 and temporarily replaced by Guus Hiddink.

That was the Dutchman's second spell as Chelsea caretaker, while Claudio Ranieri, Avram Grant, Luiz Felipe Scolari, Carlo Ancelotti, Andre Villas-Boas, Roberto Di Matteo and Rafael Benitez have also occupied the hot seat during the reign of owner Roman Abramovich, which began in 2003.

Speaking to the media about the likely length of his tenure, Conte said: "I want to break this bad record. I must be positive.

"When you start a job with a new club, I hope to stay in this club for many years. It means you have the possibility to work with the same players, to improve these players and [work] years by years."

Asked if he will remain in charge when the proposed redevelopment of Stamford Bridge is completed in approximately 2022, he said: "Why not?

"I hope because this could be a fantastic challenge for me and also for the club, to stay together and also to play with this team in a new stadium.

"Honestly, the new stadium will be great, but I love a lot Stamford Bridge, also to play in the stadium. I feel Stamford Bridge is like my house."

Michy Batshuayi has started Chelsea's last two matches but Morata, the club's record signing from Real Madrid in the close season, impressed off the bench in a surprise 3-2 loss at home to Burnley last weekend.

And the Spain international striker could be elevated to the starting XI for a demanding clash at Wembley with Tottenham, who are playing their home matches at the venue this season during the construction of a new stadium on the site of White Hart Lane.

Conte said: "Morata is ready to start the game, yes. For sure. I repeat he needs to improve his physical condition and he needs a bit of time to reach the top, but he's in contention for the game."