Copa America Centenario draw results

The Copa America Centenario draw took place Sunday night in New York City, as teams learned who they'll face in the group stage of this summer's tournament.

The United States drew what looks to be a difficult group with the top remaining CONCACAF team, Costa Rica, along with 2014 World Cup-qualifiers Colombia and Paraguay making up Group A. The second group, where Brazil was the seeded team, contains Peru and Ecuador with Haiti also drawn into the group.

Mexico drew the lowest CONMEBOL team in the FIFA rankings in Venezuela and will have a rematch of the 2015 Gold Cup final with Jamaica in the group. Uruguay, with Luis Suarez set to rejoin the national team, rounds out Group C. And the final group will see a rematch of the 2015 Copa America final with Chile drawn in to face Argentina. Bolivia, the first team to come out of the pot after the seeded teams, is in the group with Panama, the CONCACAF team rounding out Group D.

Full schedule:

Group A:

June 3: United States vs. Colombia, Santa Clara, Calif.



June 4: Costa Rica vs. Paraguay, Orlando

June 7: United States vs. Costa Rica, Chicago

June 7: Colombia vs. Paraguay, Pasadena, Calif.

June 11: United States vs. Paraguay, Philadelphia

June 11: Colombia vs. Costa Rica, Houston

Group B:

June 4: Haiti vs. Peru, Seattle

June 4: Brazil vs. Ecuador, Pasadena, Calif.

June 8: Brazil vs. Haiti, Orlando

June 8: Ecuador vs. Peru, Glendale, Ariz.

June 12: Ecuador vs. Haiti, East Rutherford, N.J.

June 12: Brazil vs. Peru, Foxborough, Mass.

Group C:

June 5: Jamaica vs. Venezuela, Chicago

June 5: Mexico vs. Uruguay, Glendale, Ariz.

June 9: Mexico vs. Jamaica, Pasadena, Calif.

June 9: Uruguay vs. Venezuela, Philadelphia

June 13: Mexico vs. Venezuela, Houston

June 13: Uruguay vs. Jamaica, Santa Clara, Calif.

Group D:

June 6: Panama vs. Bolivia, Orlando

June 6: Argentina vs. Chile, Santa Clara, Calif.

June 10: Chile vs. Bolivia, East Rutherford, N.J.

June 10: Argentina vs. Panama, Chicago

June 14: Chile vs. Panama, Philadelphia

June 14: Argentina vs. Bolivia, Seattle