Copa America: Group-by-group guide

Argentina, Brazil and hosts Chile are viewed as the leading contenders to win the Copa America. Here we take a look at the three groups of four nations for the tournament.

Group A: Chile, Mexico, Ecuador and Bolivia

Chile made their presence felt with an impressive showing in the FIFA World Cup last year before losing on penalties to Brazil in the last 16. They will have to cope with the expectation of being host nation in the Copa, but the likes of Alexis Sanchez and Arturo Vidal are capable of inspiring Jorge Sampaoli's well-drilled side.

Mexico lost at the same stage in Brazil when late goals from Wesley Sneijder and Klaas-Jan Huntelaar consigned them to a heartbreaking 2-1 defeat. Ecuador and Bolivia will have their work cut out in order to qualify for the quarter-finals.

Group B: Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay and Jamaica

Argentina were unable to complete the job in Brazil, as Germany beat them after extra time in the World Cup final. Gerardo Martino has since replaced Alejandro Sabella as coach and will be aiming to make his first tournament one to remember as Lionel Messi eyes international honours following a treble-winning season with Barcelona.

Having only won the competition twice since 1959, Argentina will be out to show why they are favourites. Defending champions Uruguay will have to contend without suspended star striker Luis Suarez, but still have plenty of talent and big things will be expected of Edinson Cavani in their talisman's absence. It promises to be a tough ask for Paraguay and guest side Jamaica - making their tournament debut - to reach the last eight.

Group C: Brazil, Colombia, Peru and Venezuela

Brazil head to Chile with a point to prove following their shambolic 7-1 World Cup semi-final thrashing against Germany. Dunga has got the five-time World Cup-winners back on track since, but they still have plenty of work to do in order to banish the painful memories of their humiliation on home soil and will look to Neymar for inspiration.

Radamel Falcao missed the World Cup due to a knee injury and has endured a miserable season at Manchester United, but the striker will be aiming to put that behind him by showing what he is capable of as captain of Colombia. With quality players such as James Rodriguez, Carlos Bacca and Jackson Martinez also in their squad, Jose Pekerman's team should be dangerous. Peru will be eyeing a repeat of their third-placed finish in 2011, but there will be no expectation on Venezuela to go far.