Copa Argentina Wrap: Talleres, Defensa through

While Talleres Cordoba scored three times in the second half to beat Sarmiento 3-0 at the Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes, Defensa y Justicia needed a penalty shootout.

Gabriel Carabajal, Juan Manuel Tevez and Fabio Alvarez were on the scoresheet for Talleres Cordoba in front of their home fans.

The comfortable win came as a bit of a surprise, with the victors battling relegation while Sarmiento are mid-table in the Prim B Nacional.

Both games on Wednesday were all-second tier affairs, but Defensa – fighting for promotion – needed a penalty shootout after drawing 1-1 at home to Brown de Adrogue.

Luis Bustamante had put the Prim B Nacional's second-placed side ahead a minute before half-time, only for his goal to be cancelled out by Facundo Lemmo not long after the break.

But Defensa held their nerve in the shootout, winning 4-1 to progress.