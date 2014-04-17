Copa Argentina Wrap: Talleres, Defensa through
Talleres Cordoba and Defensa y Justicia enjoyed contrasting wins to advance in the Copa Argentina second round on Wednesday.
While Talleres Cordoba scored three times in the second half to beat Sarmiento 3-0 at the Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes, Defensa y Justicia needed a penalty shootout.
Gabriel Carabajal, Juan Manuel Tevez and Fabio Alvarez were on the scoresheet for Talleres Cordoba in front of their home fans.
The comfortable win came as a bit of a surprise, with the victors battling relegation while Sarmiento are mid-table in the Prim B Nacional.
Both games on Wednesday were all-second tier affairs, but Defensa – fighting for promotion – needed a penalty shootout after drawing 1-1 at home to Brown de Adrogue.
Luis Bustamante had put the Prim B Nacional's second-placed side ahead a minute before half-time, only for his goal to be cancelled out by Facundo Lemmo not long after the break.
But Defensa held their nerve in the shootout, winning 4-1 to progress.
