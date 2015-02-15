Copa Libertadores: Jo set to return for Mineiro

Jo has yet to start a match in Mineiro's 2015 campaign with the lanky forward having come off the bench in his team's opening two matches of the Campeonato Mineiro - the Minas Gerais state championship.

Mineiro have won both those games but will face a step up in class when they travel to Chile for their clash with Colo Colo, and Culpi will turn to Jo due to his experience - the 27-year-old scored seven goals when the Brazilian club won their maiden Libertadores title in 2013.

Colo Colo will enter the match in third in the Chilean Primera Division having won their past four games, including a 2-1 victory at Antofagasta on Saturday.

"Jo has quality and Libertadores experience, which will be very useful," Culpi told Mineiro's website after their 2-1 triumph against Democrata GV on Saturday.

"I can say that he will start on Wednesday."

In 2013, Mineiro defeated Paraguay's Olimpia 4-3 on penalties after the two-legged final finished 2-2 on aggregate.

Last year, Mineiro reached the round of 16 but were eliminated by Colombia's Atletico Nacional 2-1.

The Copa Libertadores group stage will begin on Tuesday with five games, including the other Group One clash - Atlas versus Santa Fe.

In 2013, Santa Fe reached the last four of the Copa Libertadores with the Colombians losing to Olimpia in the semi-finals, while they finished bottom of their group in 2014.

The other games on Tuesday will see Emelec visit Universidad Chile, Wanderers host Zamora, Deportivo Tachira take on Racing Club and The Strongest meet Internacional.

Wednesday's fixtures will include a Brazilian derby with Corinthians hosting Sao Paulo in Group Two.

The Sao Paulo-based rivals will clash at the Arena Corinthians in what should be a pulsating clash, with the home side having won five of the past nine meetings between the two sides.

Sao Paulo have only defeated Corinthians once in that time, which stretches back until the start of 2013.

In other games, Guarani take on Sporting Cristal, Palestino will welcome Boca Juniors to Chile and Tigres UANL face Juan Aurich.