Copa Libertadores Review: Nacional cruise, Huracan trumps Penarol

Atletico Nacional's perfect start to Group 4 in the Copa Libertadores continued with a 3-0 win over Sporting Cristal.

Colombia's Nacional were not in a charitable mood when Cristal came to visit on Tuesday and burst into the lead after just 12 minutes, when Davinson Sanchez opened the scoring.

Jonathan Copete doubled the lead in the 33rd minute, before Marlos Moreno sealed the points with 16 minutes remaining at Estadio Atanasio Girardot.

Nacional are now two from two to start the group stages of the competition, with a three-point buffer over next best Huracan.

Argentinian outfit Huracan rocketed into second position after beating Penarol 1-0 away from home.

Huracan lost their first group game against Nacional but are back in the top two thanks to Alejandro Romero's eighth-minute goal.

Elsewhere, Independiente del Valle posted a 1-0 victory as they condemned winless Melgar to a third defeat in Group 5.

Junior Sornoza's 36th-minute effort was the difference.

Meanwhile, Pumas UNAM preserved their perfect record with a 2-0 win over Olimpia in Group 7.