Copa Libertadores Review: Tevez nets brace as Boca clinch top spot

A two-goal performance from Carlos Tevez saw Boca Juniors to a 6-2 win over Deportivo Cali and top spot after the final Copa Libertadores match in Group 3.

Former Juventus striker Tevez scored in either half as Boca stayed unbeaten and advanced to the last 16 as group winners on Wednesday.

Boca went into the matchday six fixture without a loss and boasting a one-point lead over Racing Club, and they preserved their unbeaten record in the group stage, despite falling behind in the first half in Buenos Aires.

Boca's Frank Fabra opened the scoring in the 17th minute but it all went pear-shaped when Mateo Casierra equalised in the 36th minute and put Cali ahead just seconds later.

Tevez, though, ensured honours were even at the break after tucking home a close-range rebound seven minutes before the break.

It was one-way traffic in the second half as Andres Chavez put Boca 3-2 up in the 48th minute and Tevez created some breathing space with a sublime free-kick 18 minutes from time.

Substitutes Leonardo Jara and Sebastian Palacios completed the scoring in the closing stages.

Racing finished second in the group after playing out a 1-1 draw at third-placed Bolivar.

Corinthians also scored six goals as they routed Cobresal 6-0.

Marlone bagged a brace in a four-goal first half, while Angel Romero scored two of his own to make sure Corinthians sealed top spot ahead of Cerro Porteno in Group 8.

Guilherme Arana and Elias were also on target for the Brazilians, who posted four wins in six games to finish three points better off than Cerro Porteno.

Cerro Porteno overcame nine-man Santa Fe thanks to Junior Alonso's 34th-minute goal.