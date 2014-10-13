Copa Sudamericana: Sao Paulo look for response

The Brazilian Serie A giants were beaten 1-0 at Atletico Mineiro on Sunday in a huge blow to their title chances.

But Muricy Ramalho's men carry a 1-0 lead to Chile for the second leg of their Copa Sudamericana round of 16 tie.

Michel Bastos' goal was all they needed to win the first leg at home but it is likely to be far more difficult away.

Speaking after the loss to Mineiro, Denilson told his club's website it was time to move on.

"Of course we were sad," he said.

"Now is to focus on the Sudamericana because it is a tournament that we also aim to be champions."

The international break has hurt Sao Paulo, who are without the likes of Souza and Kaka due to Brazil's friendlies in Asia.

In some good news for the Brazilians, Huachipato have been in poor form – losing three of their past four games in all competitions.

Like Sao Paulo, Bahia hold a lead heading into their second leg against Peruvian outfit Cesar Vallejo.

Bahia were 2-0 winners in the first leg at home and that advantage will be handy heading into Wednesday's clash.

Goias trail Ecuador's Emelec 1-0 ahead of their second leg in Brazil, while Vitoria host Colombia's Atletico Nacional after a 2-2 draw in their first leg.

There are four round-of-16 ties resuming.

Uruguayan giants Penarol visit Argentina to take on Estudiantes and defending champions Lanus face Paraguayan Division Profesional leaders Cerro Porteno.

Boca Juniors, struggling in eighth in the Argentine Primera Division, host Paraguayans Deportivo Capiata.

With four goals, Capiata's Fabio Escobar is the equal highest goalscorer in the tournament this year.

River Plate, who are top in Argentina, visit Libertad for their first leg.