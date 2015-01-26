Coppa Italia Preview: Parma v Juventus

Beleaguered Parma returned to the foot of the table when they were beaten 2-1 at home by Cesena in Sunday's battle of the bottom two.

Roberto Donadoni guided Parma to a sixth-placed finish in Serie A last season, but the former Italy coach finds himself under increasing pressure as his side face a battle to avoid relegation.

The 51-year-old must pick his players up following their morale-sapping defeat on Sunday, when Alejandro Rodriguez scored an 89th-minute winner for Cesena, ahead of a quarter-final clash with the Serie A leaders.

Three-time Coppa Italia winners Parma beat Cagliari 2-1 to reach the last eight, but it would be a major surprise if they progress to the semi-finals.

While Parma are in the doldrums, Juve look destined for a fourth successive Scudetto after moving seven points clear of second-placed Roma on Sunday.

In-form midfielder Paul Pogba scored his fourth goal in as many games and also had a major hand in Stephan Lichtsteiner's goal as Juve extended their winning run to four matches by beating Chievo 2-0, with Roma subsequently drawing 1-1 at Fiorentina.

The Turin giants have not won the Coppa Italia for 20 years, but Switzerland defender Lichtsteiner is eyeing a league and cup double this season.

He said: "Our seven-point advantage for the time being doesn't mean a thing. We want to keep pushing forward - in Serie A and the Coppa Italia."

The former Lazio man revealed his decision to sign a new contract this month was based on the prospect of winning more honours.

"What convinced me to stay? The desire to win at Juventus. I’ve got a great deal of belief in this group." he added.

Juve thrashed Verona 6-1 to seal their place in the quarter-finals, with Pogba among the scorers in that resounding victory.

Massimiliano Allegri will be hoping midfielder Andrea Pirlo recovers from a bout of flu which kept him out of Juve's latest win.

Antonio Cassano will be eyeing a recall to the Parma starting line-up after dropping to the bench at the weekend.

Parma last week denied reports that the forward has started legal proceedings against the club, but confirmed he has requested money owed to him.