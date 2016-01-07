Coric to stay at Dinamo Zagreb despite interest from Real Madrid and Chelsea

Ante Coric claims to have rejected interest from Real Madrid and Chelsea in order to stay at Dinamo Zagreb.

Coric is regarded as one of the brightest prospects in European football and is a reported target for most of the Champions League contenders - including Madrid and Chelsea.

Talk of a transfer intensified in November when Coric said he wanted to leave Dinamo after a disagreement over how he was being used at the Maksimir Stadium but the 18-year-old has since had a change of heart and is happy to remain in Zagreb for the foreseeable future.

He told 24sata: "I am very happy that Chelsea and Real Madrid want me but I know I wouldn't play there. They would send me out on loan, perhaps to a lesser club or a lesser league.

"So I know staying is the best decision."

Coric claimed Dinamo had reassured him he would receive more playing time over the rest of the season.

He added: "I only want better treatment and they have promised me that. I know that I will play more now, be a key player and this is most important for me.

"If the fans back me, I could stay at Dinamo my whole career. This is my club."